Lafayette police seek help finding missing 64-year-old man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 64-year-old man last seen on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Percy Driver Sr. was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 19 after last being seen north of downtown near Lafayette Transitional Housing Complex at 815 N. 12th St., police said.

Lafayette police said Driver’s family hasn’t seen or heard from him since the first week of December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.

