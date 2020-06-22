Lafayette police seek help to find people seen on video burglarizing businesses

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette police are asking for the public’s help to find people seen in multiple videos burglarizing businesses in the city.

The department on Monday released several videos on Twitter showing people burglarizing the stores on June 1, one of the nights protesters marched through parts of the city following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals seen in the following videos from June 1st. Anyone with information is asked to call 765-807-1200 or @WeTipinc or you can share additional videos/pictures at https://t.co/XBR7qNdijm pic.twitter.com/8qASXevqsA — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) June 22, 2020

The businesses that were burglarized include a Walmart and a Best Buy.

The department encourages anyone with information to call them at 765-807-1200, or to share videos, pictures or other evidence to share them in the department’s evidence submission portal.