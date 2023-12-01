LaGrange County confinement officer arrested for sexual misconduct

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WISH) — A LaGrange County Jail confinement officer was arrested by Indiana State Police Thursday for sexual misconduct.

The LaGrange County Sheriff requested the Indiana State Police investigate an alleged sexual battery that occurred at the LaGrange County Jail involving an inmate and a confinement officer.

A detective with the Indiana State Police was assigned to investigate the complaint. In mid-November, the investigation was completed and the case report was submitted to the LaGrange County prosecutor for review and determination of any warranted criminal charges to be filed.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for LaGrange County Jail Confinement Officer Jaden Boyd, 21, of LaGrange, for sexual misconduct with a service provider, a felony. The arrest warrant was served by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department. Boyd was found at his residence and taken into custody without incident.

Boyd was transported to the Steuben County Jail, where he is being housed while he awaits an initial court appearance.