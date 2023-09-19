LaPorte County inmate accused for murder for hire plot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Michigan City Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of a 45-year-old man officers say came up with a murder-for-hire plot behind bars.

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force in recent weeks opened an investigation into an inmate at the county jail it believed was trying to hire people to murder two residents. The task force worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to investigate the inmate.

According to a social media post by the MCPD, Daniel Shaffer met with undercover investigators. Over the course of these encounters with Shaffer, police say investigators learned of his intent and collected evidence that they presented to the courts.

On Sept. 15, investigators presented probable cause to a judge at the LaPorte City Circuit Court. Prosecutors intend to charge Shaffer with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Shaffer’s bond is set to $100,000 as he awaits his initial hearing on Friday.

“This investigation highlights the cohesive relationship between the LCDTF and ATF. It is within these joint operations that each agency’s resources can be utilized and ultimately help to conclusively resolve complex investigations,” Michigan City Police Sgt. Kyle Shiparski said on Facebook, praising the efforts of both agencies.