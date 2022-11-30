Indiana News

LaPorte County man gets 70 years for torture death of 4-year-old son

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a northwestern Indiana man to 70 years in prison for the torture death of his 4-year-old son he was seen on video punching at least 28 times over two days over potty training.

A LaPorte County investigator described video footage from inside the family’s home that showed 29-year-old Alan Morgan, of Hamlet, repeatedly abusing Judah Morgan in the days leading up to the discovery of the boy’s dead body on Oct. 11, 2021.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified Tuesday an autopsy showed the boy weighed just 36 pounds.

Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery. In return, prosecutors dismissed three counts of felony child neglect.