Indiana News

Late lawmaker’s husband dies while serving murder sentence

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — The husband of a late Indiana legislator has died in state prison, where he was serving a 55-year sentence for the 2018 killing of a northwestern Indiana attorney.

The Indiana Department of Correction says 86-year-old William S. Landske died Dec. 28 at the New Castle Correctional Facility.

Landske was the widower of Republican state Sen. Sue Landske of Cedar Lake, who died in 2015.

A Lake County jury convicted him in 2019 in the August 2018 shooting death of 64-year-old T. Edward Page of Hobart.

Authorities said Landske told police he shot Page because he was upset over unfinished tax work.