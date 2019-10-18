Law enforcement, family and friends honor fallen ISP trooper at Kokomo visitation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — People gathered at Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo on Thursday to honor the life of fallen Indiana state Police Trooper Peter Stephan.

“He is a member of a community,” said Sergeant Ron Galaviz. “He’s a member of this community. This is where he’s from. I think it’s just a small token of appreciation.”

The public was invited to pay respects and mourn with those impacted by the loss of Trooper Stephan.

“We will stand shoulder to shoulder and we will get through this,” said Assistant Chief Kari Clark with California Highway Patrol.

Even though Clark traveled from many miles away, she said it was important for her to be in Kokomo to offer support.

An Indiana State Police car was placed on the front lawn of the ISP Post in Lafayette in honor of Trooper Peter Stephan who was killed in a crash while on duty Oct. 11, 2019. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

“We believe that it doesn’t matter what state you’re in we’re all brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” said Clark. “We are saddened to lose any member of law enforcement.”

For those here at home, they can agree. Trooper Peter Stephan’s wife works for the City of Lafayette. Mayor Tony Roswarski said it was important for the city to be there for the family, now more than ever.

“Got to spend some time with her on Saturday,” said Roswarski. “I went out to the state police post and spent some time with her. Let her know that the City of Lafayette will stand behind her and help her through this.”

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said he wants the presence of so many from all over to send a special message to Stephan’s family.

“We are still here for her,” said Kelly. “Anytime, doesn’t matter what year it is, what day it is and that ‘Bo’ is loved by us as a brother. She is loved as a sister and as a family with all of law enforcement.”

Stephan’s funeral will be held Friday at the Crossroads Community Church, located at 4254 S 00 EW at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Russiaville Cemetery. The public is encouraged to line the procession route, which will travel north on State Road 931, west on State Road 26, then north on County Road 775W to the cemetery, ISP said.

People are also invited to stop by and pay their respects at the ISP Post at 5921 State Road 43 North, West Lafayette, ISP said in a Sunday post on Facebook.