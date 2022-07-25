Indiana News

Lawsuit: Jailer gave keys to male inmates, female inmates subjected to ‘night of terror’

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed that claims a jail officer sold keys to inmates, allowing them to terrorize female inmates. The lawsuit claims jail officials then punished the female inmates.

Eight women say they were sexually assaulted, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by Wagner Reese, LLP against Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, former jail officer David Lowe and other unnamed officers. On June 21, 20 other woman also filed suit against Noel and Lowe. Lowe also faces criminal charges in Clark County.

The lawsuit alleges that Lowe sold jail keys to two male inmates for $1,000 on Oct. 23, 2021.

According to the lawsuit, several male inmates then subjected female inmates to a “night of terror” that included rapes, assaults and harassment that went on into the morning of Oct. 24. One victim said she contracted genital herpes as a result of the attack.

The victims say they were punished following the event, saying the lights were kept on for 72 consecutive hours after their “dark privileges” were revoked, that the were placed on lockdown and personal items such as blankets and pillows were taken away.

Plaintiffs are seeking damages and a jury trial.

Lowe also faces criminal charges. On Oct. 25, he was charged for trafficking with an inmate, official misconduct and aiding, inducing or causing escape.

News 8 has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for a statement and Lowe’s mugshot.