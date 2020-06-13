Lawsuit on Indiana attorney general’s fate likely blocked

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks July 9, 2018, during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — Lawyers for Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have further delayed action in a lawsuit seeking to remove him from office because of his law license suspension for accusations of groping a state legislator and three other women.

The attorney general’s office on Friday filed a motion for a new judge to replace the Marion County judge appointed June 3 to oversee the lawsuit.

The lawyer who filed the suit says that means no court action is likely before Hill’s 30-day law license suspension ends Wednesday.

Attorney William Groth says Hill’s lawyers are trying to “run out the clock” on the lawsuit.

The women — Gabrielle Brock, a Senate Democratic staff member; Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster; Democratic House staffer Samantha Lozano; and Niki DaSilva, a former Republican Senate aide — claim Hill inappropriately touched them during a party to mark the end of the legislative session at AJ’s Lounge on South Meridian Street. The women were ages 23 to 26 at the time.

Hill, 59, has disputed the claims.

The Indiana Supreme Court on May 18 suspended Hill’s law license for 30 days, after finding he violated professional conduct rules. He appointed an acting attorney general to serve during his license suspension.

A special prosecutor had previously declined to file criminal charges against Hill.

Hill took office in 2017. Republicans are scheduled to pick their 2020 candidate for attorney general from Hill and three other candidates — Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, and Indianapolis attorney John Westercamp — at their convention Thursday. The convention will be livestreamed and broadcast live by WISH-TV.