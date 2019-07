INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lawyers around the state will make themselves available Monday for free.

The Indiana State Bar Association is sponsoring its annual Talk to a Lawyer Today program.

Lawyers will be available at locations across the state or by calling 800-266-2581. The hotline hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Click here for a list of walk-in locations. Hours vary by location.

The bar association has hosted the event since 2002 as a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.