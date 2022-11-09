Indiana News

Lawyers for abortion doctor files emergency motion to block access to patient medical records

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio filed an emergency motion Wednesday to block Attorney General Todd Rokita from accessing patient medical records.

The filing asks the court to grant relief from what the doctors attorney calls improper investigations initiated by Rokita, including subpoenas served for patient records.

The attorney cites potential harm to doctors and their patients should the medical records be disclosed, according to a news release.

This emergency motion was filed on behalf of Caitlin Bernard, M.D., an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, her medical partner, Amy Caldwell, M.D., and their patients. It is a follow up to a lawsuit filed last week.

“It’s critical that the court acts to stop these subpoenas for our patient’s records. These subpoenas, if enforced, would result in a gross violation of privacy against patients who deserve and expect their medical records to remain private,” Dr. Bernard and Dr. Caldwell said. “I hope that the court will stop these baseless investigations and ensure that future patients won’t have to live in fear of their records being publicly scrutinized after seeking safe, legal and necessary medical care.”

The Attorney General’s office released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying,

“Patient privacy is the foundation of medical ethics, and although the doctor’s newfound concern for her patients’ privacy is appreciated, albeit ironic, we will proceed to seek the truth no matter the attempts to push her narrative.”

The full lawsuit can be found here. The Motion for Preliminary Injunction papers can be found here.