Leader of southern Indiana biker gang gets 120 years for murder

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — The leader of a southern Indiana motorcycle gang was sentenced to 120 years in prison for killing a rival gang member in the summer of 2021.

A Jefferson County judge on Wednesday gave Michael “Billy goat” Karnuth, of North Vernon, 60 years for the murder of Dustin “Kutter” Lindner and another 60 years on a criminal gang enhancement.

Police say Karnuth, the president of the Heavy Hitters chapter of the Warlocks biker gang, teamed up with the Pagans motorcycle gang in June 2021 to confront a man they believed was posing as a member of both clubs.

The confrontation escalated to a shootout and Lindner was fatally shot in the chest.

Police say guns and gang paraphernalia found near the scene linked Karnuth to the shooting.

Karnuth’s conviction and sentencing are the direct results of the “outstanding investigation” by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police, Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said in a statement.

“This is a significant sentence which all but ensures a dangerous man will no longer be a threat to our community,” Sutter added.