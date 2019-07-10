Libby German’s sister dispels rumors on Delphi homicides during live stream

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — More than two years after the tragic double homicide in Delphi, people continue to voice their own theories about the case. Liberty German’s sister, Kelsi German, has had enough of it.

Now, she is doing what she can to dispel internet rumors surrounding the killings. Tuesday night, Kelsi decided to address the rumors during a live stream on her YouTube page.

The case has captured attention from all across the country, and with it, much speculation. Law enforcement has repeatedly said such speculation is not helpful.

Kelsi German helps run a website to draw attention to the search for her sister’s killer, and is minoring in forensics and law and Ball State. During the livestream, she said the rampant speculation has included scrutiny of people in her family who have already been cleared by police.

Kelsi said she’s proud of the job police have done. She added she’s willing to share any information her family has gotten from investigators on the case.

You can watch the entire video here.

The live stream is in the midst of a fundraiser for the Abby and Libby Memorial Park. The softball and baseball fields will be built off State Road 25 in Delphi. If the families can raise $50,000 by Aug. 14, the Indiana Housing Development Community Authority will match it.

As of Wednesday morning, the families had more than $45,000 raised so far on the croudfunding site.

You can donate to Abby and Libby Memorial Park here.

Abigail Williams and Liberty German were dropped off to walk near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017, but they never showed when they were supposed to be picked up. The next day, their bodies were found less than a mile upstream from where they were last seen.

In April, Indiana State Police released a new sketch, audio recording and video of who investigators believe is the man who killed the girls.