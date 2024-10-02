Lilly adds to LEAP district investments with $4.5B advanced manufacturing site

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Lilly on Wednesday announced another billion-dollar project coming to Boone County.

The project will be in the LEAP Research and and Innovation District. LEAP is an acronym for Limitless Exploration Advanced Pace. Beyond Lilly’s major investment in the site northwest of Indianapolis in the city of Lebanon, the LEAP district is also known for creating concerns about the possibilities for drawing water from other parts of the state to sustain the development.

Lilly says in a news release issued Wednesday that the Lilly Medicine Foundry, which will be dedicated to advanced manufacturing and drug development, has been projected to be a $4.5 billion investment. The goal of the Medicine Foundry would be to bring in 400 highly skilled workers — engineers, scientists, lab techs and others — to drive innovation and make medicines for clinical trials.

The company’s planned investment in the LEAP district now totals more than $13 billion, which Lilly touts as the largest single investment in active pharmaceutical ingredients production in U.S. history.

Lilly announced a $2.1 billion investment in two manufacturing sites in May 2022, an additional $1.6 billion for that effort revealed in April 2023, and another $5.3 billion first publicly disclosed in May to “enhance capacity to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients for its latest diabetes and obesity medicines,” the release said.

The state government has pledged help with roads, water, electricity and other utilities in the LEAP district.

