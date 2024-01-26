Litter of puppies ready for adoption in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control announced Thursday night that they have puppies ready for adoption.

According to a Facebook post, these puppies were abandoned in front of the Animal Care and Control building on Jan. 3. They were ten puppies in total, with one already being adopted Wednesday. The litter is all around nine weeks old, all now spayed and neutered.

As of Friday, the organization has nine puppies that are healthy, happy, and ready to find a good home. The organization asks that if potential adopters have dogs already at home, they should bring them to greet the new puppies.

The adoption center opens at noon and closes at 5:30 p.m. Friday, they take the last person at 5:15 p.m.

Visit the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control website to learn more about the adoption process.