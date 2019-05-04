Local doctor on importance of immunizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Doctors all across the country are encouraging parents to get their children caught up on their immunizations due to the measles outbreak.

Dr. Cameual Wright, the medical director of Caresource, stopped by Daybreak studios to talk about the importance of having your child vaccinated.

The discussion comes on the heels of Naitonal Infant Immunization Week which was last week.

According to the CDC, the best way to protect children from 14 serious childhood diseases is to have them vaccinated by the age of two.

