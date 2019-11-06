Logansport man killed in three-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

DAYTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Logansport man died after a three-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 38 East and South County Road 900 East.

Authorities say Alberto Baltazar, 32, of Logansport, was driving a blue 2003 Honda Civic north on CR 900 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of the county road and State Road 38 East.

Baltazar drove into the path of a gray 2017 Jeep Cherokee and was struck on the Honda’s driver side. A third vehicle, a black 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 was also struck in the front left area by the Honda.

Baltazar and Jorge Murillo, 28, of Logansport, who was the passenger in the Honda, were taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Baltazar died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.