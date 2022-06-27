Indiana News

Logansport police officer injured in crash after police chase

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Logansport police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The Indiana State Police Department received report of the accident at 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Officers say the Logansport officer performed a traffic stop on a 2002 GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon was John D. Marks, 48, Walton, IN.

Officers say Marks failed to stop which led the officer on a pursuit. The chase ended near the intersection of Meadlawn Avenue and Norcross Street when the Yukon crashed into a 2021 Dodge Charger police car. The Charger was driven by Logansport police officer Leeann Morales, 35.

After further investigation, officers found that Marks was driving northbound on Meadlawn Avenue approaching Norcross Street. Morales was driving eastbound on Norcross Street. She turned southbound onto Meadlawn Avenue when both vehicles crashed into each other.

Marks was flown on a helicopter to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. Police say his current condition is unknown. Morales was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still on-going. Any questions should be directed to the Logansport Police Department.