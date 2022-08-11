Indiana News

Long-delayed Indiana tax rebate checks will be larger

A USPS worker wearing a mask puts envelopes in a mailbox while driving past as the state of New Jersey continues Stage 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on August 13, 2020 in Ventnor City, New Jersey. Stage 2, allows moderate-risk activities to resume which includes pools, youth day camps and certain sports practices. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 1.7 million tax rebate checks from Indiana’s big state budget surplus that have been delayed for months will be larger whenever they start hitting mailboxes.

State lawmakers last week approved $200-per-taxpayer payments that will be the second round of such rebates following $125 payments triggered last summer by surging tax collections.

Roughly half of the initial payments have been sent by direct bank deposits starting in May, but the mailing of printed checks to some 1.7 million taxpayers who haven’t supplied bank account information to the state has been on hold awaiting shipments of specialty paper.

The state auditor’s office says check printing could begin next week and will be for a single $325 rebate.