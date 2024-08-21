Loretta Rush reappointed as Indiana chief justice

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush discusses her decision to seek another term leading the court. (Photo by Mia Hilkowitz/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday unanimously reappointed Loretta Rush as chief justice of the Indiana Supreme Court, extending her leadership of the state’s judicial branch for another five-year term.

Rush, who was appointed to the state’s highest court in 2012 by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels, was selected as Indiana’s first female chief justice in 2014 and reappointed in 2019.

After her selection, Rush expressed her gratitude for the reappointment.

“The past decade has marked a significant evolution in our judicial branch. Through the unwavering dedication of my appellate court colleagues, our trial court judges, and staff across the state, we’ve worked to strengthen our judicial system. But important work remains, and I look forward to continuing our efforts,” Rush said in a release.

Her fellow justices, including Mark Massa, Geoffrey Slaughter, Christopher Goff, and Derek Molter, voiced their support for her continued leadership during the public session before the Commission moved into an executive session to deliberate.

Under Rush’s tenure, Indiana’s judicial system has seen advancements including introduction of pretrial and problem-solving court initiatives; the completion of a statewide electronic filing and unified case management system; and a comprehensive overhaul of the administrative agency structure.

She has also spearheaded efforts to improve access to justice and has been a national leader in reforming how courts address participants with behavioral health issues and substance use disorders.

The Nominating Commission, which is responsible for recruiting candidates for appellate judicial positions and appointing Indiana’s Chief Justice every five years, convened publicly to vote on its selection of the chief justice. Loretta Rush will continue to guide Indiana’s judicial branch, building on the progress achieved during her previous terms.

