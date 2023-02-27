Indiana News

Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA funding $3 million to fight homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — LT. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have funded a total of $3,072,403 to three projects in nine counties focused on fighting homelessness.

In early February, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced funding for the Supplemental Rural and Unsheltered Homelessness Notice of Funding Opportunity, which will be available over the next three years. All of these projects leveraged housing resources through a collaborative application for housing stability vouchers to HUD in partnership with IHCDA.

“These funds will help local partners serve those in their communities who are experiencing homelessness. These projects signify a collaborative step towards our long-term goal to end homelessness in the state of Indiana.” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development

Funding was awarded to the following projects: