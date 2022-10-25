Indiana News

Lt. Gov. Crouch returns from COVID-19 infection

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks Sept. 27, 2022, at TechPoint's Launch Mission41K event in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has resumed public events after tests confirmed she’s recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

Her office said tests on Sunday and Tuesday came back negative for infection.

Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 17 after experiencing cold-like symptoms that office spokesman Ron Green said were mild. Crouch isolated and worked from her home in Evansville last week.

She was in Terre Haute on Tuesday for a luncheon and a Chances and Services for Youth roundtable event.

Crouch is 70 years old and received two initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021. She has since gotten a booster shot, according to her office.