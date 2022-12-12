Indiana News

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s lieutenant governor, Suzanne Crouch, will run for the state’s highest office in 2024.

Crouch launched a campaign website Monday morning, including an ad for her campaign.

“I have a clear vision for Indiana’s future – lower taxes, keep our citizens safe, protect the sanctity of life, and defend Hoosier values,” Crouch said in a statement on her website. “I’ve spent my life advocating for initiatives that have had a positive impact on our state’s economy, and as Governor I will challenge and innovate our state government to be more efficient and transparent.”

Crouch has served as lieutenant governor to Eric Holcomb for both of his terms in office. She has also served as a county auditor, county commissioner, state representative, and state auditor and is a graduate of Purdue University.

Holcomb’s term as governor — and Crouch’s tenure as his lieutenant governor — ends in January 2025.

As of last month, Crouch had already raised $2 million.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is expected to announce his campaign for governor sometime Monday.