Lucky lottery ticket bought in Fort Wayne only good for few more hours

Powerball lottery tickets pictured inside a store in Homestead, Florida. A Powerball ticket bought at a Fort Wayne, indiana, gas station was set to expire on March 18, 2024, after winning the lottery in September 2023. (Photo by Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Monday is the last day to claim the prize from a winning Powerball ticket purchased back in September 2023.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket, which matched four out of five white balls along with the Powerball, was bought at Stop on the Way 10, located at 422 Spring St. in Fort Wayne, for the drawing held on Sept. 18, 2023.

The winner must claim their prize no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. Remember, all Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

For reference, the winning Powerball numbers drawn on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, were: 2-21-26-40-42, with the Powerball being 9.

The ticket holder is advised to keep their ticket in a secure location, consider consulting with a financial advisor, and reach out to Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for precise claim instructions.