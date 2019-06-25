Madam Carroll cruise ship expands alcohol service

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — If you've ever wanted to stop by the Madam Carroll to enjoy a drink or a meal but not take a cruise, you'll be able to, starting in July.

House Bill 1518, which goes into effect July 1, means that even in the winter months the Queen of Lake Freeman will be in business. It allows the boat's operators to sell alcohol without having to cruise. Previously, they could only sell alcohol an hour before a cruise and during the cruise.

State Sen. Ron Alting, a Republican, spoke at the Madam Carroll on Monday about the impact it will have on visitors to Lake Freeman: "The queen of Lake Freeman. I know I love it, the Madam."

Winter season will no longer be off-season for the Madam Carroll.

"In the winter months, where they were closed five to six months, they can be open and do a brunch," said Alting. "They can be open for a restaurant, whatever they choose to be. Therefore, they get income 12 months a year."

Madam Carroll co-owner Chris Peters believes the change will be a great thing: "Normally the end of the season at the latest the end of October is typically when the boat came out of the water. So we're pretty excited about it."

Tina Miller has worked on the boat for seven years. She says people ask all the time if they can stop for drinks in the winter.

"It's going to be great for the neighborhood," said Miller. "I mean we have the same people at the other establishments, and they still go there. But it's nice because we'll have the three now. People are going to be so excited."

Co-owners and workers at the Madam Carroll already have events booked for the month of December. If you'd like to stop by to enjoy a drink or a meal, you'll be able to do that starting July 10.