Madison police officer charged with domestic battery

Madison police officer Brian Ashcraft was charged with domestic battery on Aug. 10, 2021. (Provided Photo/Madison Police Department)
by: Josh Doering
MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — An officer with the Madison Police Department was arrested and charged with domestic battery, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

ISP says 36-year-old Brian Ashcraft was arrested without incident on Tuesday.

On July 11, Ashcraft’s girlfriend told ISP she was battered at a residence they share in Versailles.

An ISP investigation determined they allegedly got into an altercation on July 10 during which Ashcraft out his hands on her and pushed her while making threatening statements. The argument continued the following day, when he grabbed her face again.

Ashcraft is currently out on bond, according to court records.

