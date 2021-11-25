Indiana News

Male dies, female in hospital after South Bend shooting on Thanksgiving

South Bend Police Department logo. (Image Provided/South Bend Police on Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend police say a shooting on Thanksgiving Day turned fatal.

The South Bend Police Department said it was investigating a shooting about 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue. That’s northeast of the intersection of U.S. 20 and North Bendix Drive, and along a residential area next to the LaSalle Intermediate Academy school.

A male died and a woman was stable at a hospital after the shooting. The department’s violent crimes unit is investigating.

Police said they will release additional details as they become available.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pacers fans react after LeBron James called for, got 2 fans ejected

Indiana Pacers /

Cold and bright Friday ahead

Weather Blog /

Black Friday could be last one for Sears, Kmart

Business /

South African scientists detect new coronavirus variant amid spike

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.