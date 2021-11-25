Indiana News

Male dies, female in hospital after South Bend shooting on Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend police say a shooting on Thanksgiving Day turned fatal.

The South Bend Police Department said it was investigating a shooting about 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue. That’s northeast of the intersection of U.S. 20 and North Bendix Drive, and along a residential area next to the LaSalle Intermediate Academy school.

A male died and a woman was stable at a hospital after the shooting. The department’s violent crimes unit is investigating.

Police said they will release additional details as they become available.