Male found dead in area of aluminum factory in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) -- Police said a male was found dead Thursday morning in the area of a local factory.

Wabash City Police Department officers were sent about 7:40 a.m. to SRT Aluminum, 50 Dimension Ave. That's along State Road 15 south of downtown Wabash.

SRT recycles aluminum for various purposes.

Capt. Matt A. Benson, public information officer for the city police, said a detective and the Wabash County coroner are investigating.

No additional information was provided in a Facebook post from Benson.