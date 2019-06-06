Indiana News

Male found dead in area of aluminum factory in Wabash

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:41 PM EDT

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) -- Police said a male was found dead Thursday morning in the area of a local factory.

Wabash City Police Department officers were sent about 7:40 a.m. to SRT Aluminum, 50 Dimension Ave. That's along State Road 15 south of downtown Wabash. 

SRT recycles aluminum for various purposes.

Capt. Matt A. Benson, public information officer for the city police, said a detective and the Wabash County coroner are investigating.

No additional information was provided in a Facebook post from Benson.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines