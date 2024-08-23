Search
Male found dead inside Fort Wayne apartment complex

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)
by: Daja Stowe
FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead inside an apartment complex Thursday night in Fort Wayne, police say.

At 11:15 p.m., an off-duty Fort Wayne firefighter at Centennial Townhomes, located at 7911 Decatur Rd, reported hearing gunshots to the police.

When officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department arrived, they began canvassing the area and knocking on doors. They noticed an open sliding door and heard a male calling for help.

Upon entering the apartment, they found the male unconscious. Medics were called to the scene and confirmed that he had died.

Cirumstances regarding the shooting is still under investigation. The identification of the male has not been released.

Anyone with information should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.

