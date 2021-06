Indiana News

Man, 21, shot in Muncie park, in critical condition

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition following a Tuesday evening shooting in Muncie.

According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were called to Heekin Park around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a 21-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, with potentially life-threatening injuries.