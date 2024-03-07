Man accused of fondling teenage neighbor in Fort Wayne arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 58-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of fondling a teenage girl at his Fort Wayne home, police say.

Police said in a release a 15-year-old visited her neighbor at his home in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue to ask about odd jobs to earn money like she had before.

Jerry Hunt, her neighbor, was accused of fondling the teenager while she was there and made sexually explicit comments to her.

The 15-year-old went home and told her mother what happened.

After a police investigation, Hunt was arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony.