Man arrested after armed standoff at Jeffersonville police station

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Wednesday after an armed standoff at a police station in Jeffersonville, the Jeffersonville Police Department said in a news release.

The standoff ended with Derek Avery surrendering to officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department at a police station. Investigators say the incident started at an apartment complex, where Avery called and made multiple threats toward officers, telling them he would go to the police station. When Avery arrived to the police station, he was armed with multiple guns and wearing body armor. Avery eventually surrendered.

Avery and his girlfriend, Megan Adams, were arrested.