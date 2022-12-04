Indiana News

Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County

KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday.

At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.

There were other people inside but they escaped without incident and left Crockett inside. Troopers set up a perimeter around the home.

The Indiana State Police response team and a hostage negotiator attempted to negotiate with Crockett but no response was received.

At 7:50 p.m., the state police special weapons and tactics team used tactical techniques to persuade Crockett to surrender but were unsuccessful. At 10:30 p.m., SWAT entered the home and took Crocket into custody without incident. Crocket was taken to Parke County Jail.

According to a release, Crocket has pending criminal charges in Parke County. Once those charges have been adjudicated, he will be taken to Porter County for the charges listed on the warrant: