Man arrested after barricading himself, woman inside home in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 59-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after barricading himself and a woman against her will inside a Fort Wayne home, police say.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at 1:30 a.m. from a home in the 1000 block of East Berry Street. That is located in a residential area in Fort Wayne.

Police say that as officers responded, dispatch received text messages from a victim, alleging that she had been beaten and was being held against her will.

Officers at the scene attempted to get the woman to exit the home but were advised she was unable to leave. Shortly after the tactical unit’s arrival, the woman was able to escape from the home.

Officers attempted several times to make contact with the suspect to persuade him to leave the home but were unsuccessful. After several failed attempts, officers deployed gas inside the residence causing the suspect to come out. He was then taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as David Span Jr. and he is being preliminary charged with criminal confinement, domestic battery with an active no-contact order protecting the victim, invasion of privacy, domestic battery with a prior conviction, and domestic battery involving a deadly weapon.