Man arrested after hitting and killing woman with truck on I-90

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana man was arrested after hitting and killing a woman with his truck near the Indiana/Illinois state line on Friday afternoon

At 4:45 p.m. Friday, troopers with the Indiana State Police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-90 eastbound at the 0.9 mile-marker. This location is east of the Indiana/Illinois state line but before the WestPoint Toll Plaza. According to investigators, a gray Nissan SUV may have hydroplaned and struck the the concrete barrier that divides the eastbound/westbound lanes. This crash resulted in the left and center lanes being blocked with the Nissan SUV and debris.

The driver of a white Lexus that saw the crash pulled over to the insides shoulder and walked to the crashed Nissan. A conversation took place, and the driver of the Nissan asked the witness to call 911 to report the crash. While the witness was on the phone with 911, the driver of the Nissan exited her vehicle and began to walk across the roadway toward the Lexus.

A blue Ford F-250 truck was traveling eastbound approaching the crash scene when the driver made a sudden lane change to the left to avoid the crashed Nissan that was in the roadway. In doing so, the Ford truck struck the driver of the Nissan. After striking the driver of the Nissan, the Ford truck struck the Lexus that had pulled over to the side to assist with the original crash. Two occupants in the Lexus were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lexus was not injured.

The female driver of the Nissan did not survive the impact of the collision and was later declared dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

As a result of the second crash, an operating while intoxicated (OWI) investigation was initiated on the driver of the Ford truck. Troopers at the scene observed signs of impairment and requested the driver to take a certified chemical test. The driver agreed to submit to a blood draw, which was completed at a local hospital. Following a blood draw, he was transported to the Lake County Jail.

The driver of the Ford truck, Scott R. Schuch, 55, of Porter, Indiana, is preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while intoxicated endangering, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and operating while intoxicated.