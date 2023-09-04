Man arrested after leading Indiana state trooper on high-speed chase, crashing in Michigan

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man was arrested Sunday night and facing criminal charges in LaGrange County after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase, leading to a single-vehicle crash in Michigan, police say.

At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper attempted to stop a white BMW passenger vehicle allegedly traveling over 100 mph on Interstate 90 near the 114-mile marker. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Adrian Martinez, failed to stop and continued to speed off.

Police say Martinez was reported to be traveling at 150 mph at one point before exiting the Toll Road.

Martinez continued driving southbound on SR 9, then east on County Road 700 N, and then northbound on LaGrange CR 375 E from CR 700 N, heading towards the Michigan State Line traveling over 100 mph, a news release said.

ISP Toll Road Post Command ordered the trooper chasing Martinez to terminate his pursuit and notified the St. Joe County Police Department of the high-speed BMW continuing in their jurisdiction.

A short time later, the St. Joe County dispatch received a crash alert in the 70500 block of Kime Road. Officers responded to the crash and found the white BMW and Martinez injured with a bleeding head wound.

Martinez was transported to Parkview Hospital in LaGrange for treatment and then released into ISP custody. He was being held Monday afternoon at LaGrange County Jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.