Indiana News

Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashes in Gary

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash, injuring multiple people in Gary.

At 4:35 p.m., the Portage Police Department were in a pursuit of a tan Chevrolet that had been involved in a theft in their city, according to a release Sunday. Portage PD ended the pursuit as the Chevrolet entered into Lake County on I-80/94.

Shortly after, a trooper located a vehicle that matched the description of the Chevrolet near 25th and Chase St. in Gary. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle fled.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 25th and Colfax St. where it struck a white SUV that was crossing that intersection, according to police.

The driver Jonathon M. Riley, 21, was taken into custody and passenger, Alayiah D. Edmond, 19, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The people in the SUV were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

During the investigation, police found a Century Arms AK-Rifle in the front seat area of the vehicle.

Riley is preliminary charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing injuries, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving.

Further charges may be filed against Riley and Edmond by the Portage Police Department in Porter County.