Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man arrested, charged in Michigan City double homicide investigation

Armann Johnson, 26, of Michigan City. (Provided Photo/Michigan City Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide that took place last week in Michigan City.

Armann Johnson, 26, was formally charged on Monday in LaPorte Superior Court 1 with two counts of murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and criminal mischief, online records say.

At 5:36 a.m. on Aug. 15, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of Normandy Drive. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Kiara Hootman and 35-year-old Travis Pennington fatally shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot, according to a Facebook post from the Michigan City Police Department.

After 48 hours of gathering incidents, investigators identified Johnson as a suspect. He is being held without bond pending a future court hearing.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Sgt. Hood at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by e-mail.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Museum By Moonlight promises a...
News /
Get Ready for Adult Summer...
Life.Style.Live! /
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site celebrates...
Local News /
I Love to Read: Ben...
Life.Style.Live! /
Chef Mike Gomez prepares for...
News /
A new era begins at...
Education /
Fort Wayne man arrested, charged...
Indiana News /
Tiny South American deer makes...
National News /