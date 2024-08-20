Man arrested, charged in Michigan City double homicide investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide that took place last week in Michigan City.

Armann Johnson, 26, was formally charged on Monday in LaPorte Superior Court 1 with two counts of murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and criminal mischief, online records say.

At 5:36 a.m. on Aug. 15, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of Normandy Drive. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Kiara Hootman and 35-year-old Travis Pennington fatally shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot, according to a Facebook post from the Michigan City Police Department.

After 48 hours of gathering incidents, investigators identified Johnson as a suspect. He is being held without bond pending a future court hearing.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Sgt. Hood at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by e-mail.