Indiana News

Indianapolis man charged with DUI with child in car on I-69

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was speeding and driving under the influence with his 5-year-old daughter unrestrained in the back seat.

Indiana State Police took 36-year-old Tony Floyd, of Indianapolis, into custody just before 7 p.m. Wednesday after stopping him for speeding on I-69 near State Road 64. That’s west of the Oakland City. Police say Floyd was driving 90 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Investigators say Floyd’s daughter was in the back seat and not wearing a seatbelt.

Police smelled alcohol and burnt marijuana in the car. After investigating, police found that Floyd was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Police arrested Floyd and took him to the Gibson County Jail in Princeton. He was being held on bond on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18.

Investigators say the child was released to her mother.