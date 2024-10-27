Man arrested after not reporting he killed man who tried attacking him with sword

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he failed to call police to report he’d shot and killed a man who tried to attack him with a sword.

According to the Indiana State Police, Kevin Campbell, 68, was at his home in the 1000 block of Slate Run Road in New Albany when around 5 p.m., he heard a knocking on his bedroom window.

He armed himself with a small caliber rifle and went to the front door of his home. Upon opening the door, he was met by 41-year-old Christopher Proctor standing outside and holding a sword.

At some point, Proctor moved toward the door, still armed with the sword, prompting Campbell to shoot him. The shot hit Proctor in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it took nearly two hours for Campbell to report the incident. When he did call 911, he initially reported that there was a dead man in his front yard. Upon arriving, Campbell then told police he’d shot Proctor.

Campbell was arrested and booked into the Floyd County jail on a preliminary charge of obstruction of justice. ISP says incident was still under investigation.