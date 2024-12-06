18°
Police arrest man for injuring 11-year-old girl with firework on July 4

by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested for injuring an 11-year-old girl with a firework on July Fourth, Fort Wayne police said Thursday.

Police arrested Ian Wiggins, 22. Police say, on Independence Day, Wiggins threw a firework into a group of people. They say it exploded on the girl’s hand and burned her.

Wiggins fled before police arrived.

Police found and arrested him on Thursday afternoon. A news release says he faces preliminary charges of battery, and illegal possession of a firework.

