Man arrested for driving boat intoxicated, injuring juvenile on lake in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — A Fremont man was arrested Saturday evening for driving a motorboat intoxicated after colliding and injuring a juvenile on a lake in Angola.

At 8:25 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Lane 585 on Lake James after a boater collided with a 13-year-old on a paddle board near a dock, Indiana Conservations Officers said Tuesday.

Officers found that Kevin Crist, 46, was driving his boat when he collided with a 13-year-old on a paddleboard near a dock.

The 13-year-old was ejected into the water, causing minor injuries.

Investigators say that Crist displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated and dangerous operation of a motorboat.