Man arrested for inappropriately touching 4 girls at west Indiana beach

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 62-year-old man was arrested Saturday for reportedly touching four young girls inappropriately at a west central Indiana beach, police say.

On Saturday, Parke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a report of an adult touching young girls at Rockville Lake Park’s Beach.

The park is off Marshall Road about a half-mile northeast of the town of Rockville. The Parke County seat of about 2,500 people is about a 90-minute drive west of downtown Indianapolis.

Dennis A. Walker, of Gosport, was reported to police of touching four young girls whose ages ranged from 8-11 several times while they were all swimming, according to a release Monday.

Walker was arrested for battery on victims under the age of 14 and is being held in Parke County Jail with a $3,000 bond describe in court documents as 10% acceptable. As a condition of bond, Walker is no longer allowed to enter any public park or recreation area in Parke County.