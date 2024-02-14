Man arrested for recording woman, teenage girl inside dressing room at Ft. Wayne mall

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old man was arrested after police say he held his cell phone under a dressing room door inside a department store while a woman and a teenage girl were changing.

Daniel Mathis was arrested for two counts of voyeurism, level 6 felonies.

On Aug. 8, Mathis went inside the Hollister Jean and clothing store at Glenbrook Mall and proceeded to the dressing room area. Police say Mathis held his cell phone under the dressing room doors while a 13-year-old girl was changing.

Mathis was also seen on Dec. 19 entering the department store and again placing his cell phone under the dressing room doors while a 21-year-old woman was changing.

Police say both incidents were caught on surveillance video inside the department store. Images and videos were released to the public.

Investigators identified Mathis as the person seen in the surveillance videos, and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mathis was arrested on Feb. 7 at his residence in the 6100 block of Landmark Drive. He is awaiting extradition from South Bend.