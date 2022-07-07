Indiana News

Man arrested for sexual assault in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested in Orange County for sexual assault.

Indiana State Police conducted a crime investigation November 23. 2021. The investigation started after receiving information from the French Lick Police Department regarding sexual assault allegations against a French Lick resident.

After further investigation, officers discovered Larry D. Kalb, 56, of West Baden, Indiana, has committed sexual battery on another person in Orange County.

According to a statement, the Orange County Prosecutors Office asked for a warrant to be issued for Kalb’s arrest. The warrant was issued Tuesday. Kalb was arrested on the active warrant Wednesday by troopers from the Jasper Post. He was taken to the Orange County Jail.

Kalb is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.