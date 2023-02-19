Indiana News

Man arrested in fatal Fort Wayne hit-and-run

by: Daja Stowe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday after fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Fort Wayne.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a man down in the intersection of Trier Rd. and Wyandotte Dr. That is just east of Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to police. Police located the vehicle parked in front of a home in the 5100 block of Stonehedge Blvd.

Joshua H. Reid was arrested and is faced with preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a crash-fatal.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

