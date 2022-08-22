Indiana News

Man caught with large amount of drugs during traffic stop

FULTON Ind. (WISH) — A man was caught with a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop in Fulton County on Saturday, according to police.

46-year-old John Madden was pulled over by the Rochester Police Department on Saturday, who suspected criminal activity.

The Rochester Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and a police dog, conducted a free air sniff around Madden’s car, which found presence of the odor of illegal narcotics from the vehicle.

With further search officers were able to locate over 45 pounds of suspected marijuana, 17 grams of methamphetamine, THC vape cartridges, THC honey and a loaded gun.

Madden was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and dealing in marijuana.