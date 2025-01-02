Southern Indiana man arrested after two bodies found inside his burning home

Michael R. Kegg, Jr., 53, of Francisco, Indiana. Kegg was arrested after police say they found two bodies in Kegg's burning home on New Year's Eve 2024. (Provided Photo/Gibson County jail)

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana man faces murder charges for the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside his burning home.

Michael Kegg, Jr., 53, was arrested Wednesday for his role in the murders and fires that broke out early Tuesday at a home in the small southwest Indiana town of Francisco.

That’s between Oakland City and Princeton, about 40 minutes north of Evansville.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, first responders entered the burning house and found one person dead. Due to the heavy smoke and fire, officials say crews retreated and did not venture further.

After fire teams made it further into the residence, they discovered two separate fires had been burning, and another casualty. Detectives later confirmed the fires and victims’ deaths were not accidental.

Kegg, who was also a resident of the Francisco home, could not be located. Local law enforcement issued a “Be On the Look Out” statement for Kegg Tuesday night, and finally took him into custody Wednesday afternoon.

He was booked into the Gibson County jail, and as of Thursday, was being held without bond.

The two victims have not been identified. It was unclear if Kegg and the victims knew each other.