Indiana News

Man charged with attempted murder for Gary interstate shooting

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A man awaiting trial for attempted murder has been charged with attempted murder again after being linked to an interstate shooting in northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police said 43-year-old Andres Perez of East Chicago was arrested in the case.

According to ISP, Perez shot another driver while traveling on eastbound I-80 near Burr Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 23.

Police said the person was shot in a “lower extremity.”

IPS said they identified Perez as the suspect and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Online court records indicate he was charged on Tuesday by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for attempted murder, stalking while armed with a deadly weapon, battery by means of a deadly weapon and three counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Police said Perez was out on bond after being charged with attempted murder in July.

In that case, Lake County prosecutors charged him with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.