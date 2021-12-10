Indiana News

Man charged with kidnapping after vehicle pursuit in northern Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been charged with kidnapping following a police chase in Lake County on Tuesday, Indiana State Police said.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police in Lowell received a call from a woman being held against her will in a vehicle.

ISP troopers located the suspect vehicle in seven minutes and attempted to stop the car, a 2011 BMW.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

After a brief pursuit, the BMW came to a stop after striking stop sticks.

The driver, David Stewart, 24, of Dolton, Illinois, was taken into custody.

Stewart is charged with the following:

Kidnapping

Resisting law enforcement

Criminal recklessness

Reckless driving

Online court records do not yet indicate an initial appearance for Stewart.